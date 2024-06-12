Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of ORAAF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
About Aura Minerals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Minerals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Average Calculator
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.