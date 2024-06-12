Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ORAAF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. Aura Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

