Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in May

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPTF remained flat at C$7.39 during trading on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.20 and a 12-month high of C$8.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.66.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

