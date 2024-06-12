Avalanche One Day Trading Volume Hits $375.74 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $33.03 or 0.00048482 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.99 billion and $375.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,628,994 coins and its circulating supply is 393,282,624 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

