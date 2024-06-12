Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 167.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.65% of Axos Financial worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after purchasing an additional 134,266 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 152.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 843,606 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 74,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 642,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

AX traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. 38,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

