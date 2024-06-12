B.P. Marsh & Partners’ (BPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.13) price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of LON BPM traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 500 ($6.37). 17,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,195. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a one year low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 518 ($6.60). The stock has a market cap of £186.15 million, a P/E ratio of 735.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 485.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.99.

Insider Transactions at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). Company insiders own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

