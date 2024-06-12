B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.36 Per Share

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BPM stock traded down GBX 2.78 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 493.22 ($6.28). 26,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 464.99. The company has a market capitalization of £183.63 million, a P/E ratio of 735.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 12-month low of GBX 347.20 ($4.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 518 ($6.60).

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.13) price target on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,289.39). 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.