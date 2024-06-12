B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tilly’s Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 641,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

