Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BCKIF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.91. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.14.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

