Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

