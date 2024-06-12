Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,302,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

