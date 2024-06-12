Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $484,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 35.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEGN shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.