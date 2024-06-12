Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,600 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 771.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

