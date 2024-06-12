Barometer Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOOD. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WOOD opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $1.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.