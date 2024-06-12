Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $657,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,360,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,127,000 after purchasing an additional 243,798 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,846,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 296,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.6 %

WCN stock opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $173.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

