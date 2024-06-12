Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SID. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SID opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.14. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

