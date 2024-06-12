Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,338,000 after acquiring an additional 277,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 564,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.