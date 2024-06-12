Barometer Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,896,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,312,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 9.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 561,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

