Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.79. 5,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

