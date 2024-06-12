Bayview Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 12th (NASDAQ:BAYAU)

Bayview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BAYAU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 12th. Bayview Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bayview Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Bayview Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49. Bayview Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Get Bayview Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bayview Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAYAU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in Bayview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,061,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.