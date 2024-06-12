Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 10.1% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.37. 1,315,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,337,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy Simon sold 7,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $229,954.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,782,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,239 shares of company stock worth $3,163,729 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

