Belrium Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000850 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000640 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

