BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BILL. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.65.

NYSE:BILL opened at $51.80 on Monday. BILL has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $323.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BILL by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

