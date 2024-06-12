Bionomics’ (BNOX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Bionomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNOX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,435. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics makes up approximately 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned 9.99% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

