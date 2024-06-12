BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Down 0.7%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 3,901,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,788,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £10.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89.
BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About BioPharma Credit
BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
