BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Down 0.7%

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). Approximately 3,901,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,788,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.89.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About BioPharma Credit

In related news, insider Sapna Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,336.94). 6.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

