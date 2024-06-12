Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0734 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BIREF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.64. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.14 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

