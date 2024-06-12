BitShares Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $116,131.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000637 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,426,058 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.