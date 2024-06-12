BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
