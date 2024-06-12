BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

FRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 90,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

