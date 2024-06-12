BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
FRA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.17. 90,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,441. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
