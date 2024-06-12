BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MUI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 46,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,617. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

