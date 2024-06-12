BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

MYD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 37,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,699. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

