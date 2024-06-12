BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MYN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,911. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

