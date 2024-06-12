Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Reginald Love Acquires 5,091 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Love purchased 5,091 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,171.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of BLDE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 436,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,293. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 747,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,967,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

