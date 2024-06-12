Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Director Reginald Love Acquires 5,091 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) Director Reginald Love purchased 5,091 shares of Blade Air Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,171.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
Shares of BLDE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 436,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,293. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.