Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.59. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 662,286 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.83.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
