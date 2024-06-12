BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Trading 2.4% Higher

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.85 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.85). 736,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 944% from the average session volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.76).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of £324.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 302 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 302.
BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
