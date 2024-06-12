Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Lone Pine Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 4.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Booking worth $540,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $94.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,883.62. The stock had a trading volume of 117,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,645. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,579.36 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,650.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,559.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

