Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $126.91 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 29.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 545,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after buying an additional 124,060 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Boot Barn by 4.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,212.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 285,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after buying an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 208.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

