Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.00.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 183,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,484. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$37.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.84.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.05. Boralex had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of C$291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.0561014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

