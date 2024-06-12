Braidwell LP Has $33.85 Million Stock Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,964 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned about 0.31% of Legend Biotech worth $33,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 594,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,868. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.35. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

