Braidwell LP Sells 189,499 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Braidwell LP trimmed its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,499 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned 0.36% of TransMedics Group worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.76. 309,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -408.91 and a beta of 1.95. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $146.12.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,173.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock worth $32,044,732 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

