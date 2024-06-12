Braidwell LP Sells 668,000 Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Braidwell LP lowered its position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

CGEM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. 180,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

