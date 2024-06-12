Brett (BRETT) Price Tops $0.16

Brett (BRETT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Brett token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Brett has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $93.64 million worth of Brett was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Brett has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Brett Profile

Brett was first traded on February 23rd, 2024. Brett’s total supply is 9,910,236,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Brett’s official Twitter account is @basedbrett. Brett’s official website is www.basedbrett.com.

Buying and Selling Brett

According to CryptoCompare, “Brett (Based) (BRETT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Brett (Based) has a current supply of 9,910,236,395. The last known price of Brett (Based) is 0.1602845 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $95,658,892.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.basedbrett.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brett should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

