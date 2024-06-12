BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd Invests $622,000 in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. JOYY comprises about 0.5% of BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in JOYY by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 333,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,987. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.25. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $564.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.36 million. JOYY had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on YY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

