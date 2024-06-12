Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $34.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,495.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,685,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,342.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,240.65. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $795.09 and a 52-week high of $1,505.80. The firm has a market cap of $693.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

