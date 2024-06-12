Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,503.74 and last traded at $1,479.51. Approximately 1,239,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,780,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,461.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.04.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,342.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

