Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.

Shares of Sintana Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. 1,019,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.99 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

