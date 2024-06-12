Bruno Maruzzo Sells 25,000 Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$32,500.00.
Sintana Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Sintana Energy stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.36. 1,019,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sintana Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.99 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.60.
About Sintana Energy
