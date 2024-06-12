Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 1.7 %
Bruush Oral Care stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 4,479,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693,078. Bruush Oral Care has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
About Bruush Oral Care
