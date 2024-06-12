Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 952.3% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Down 1.7 %

Bruush Oral Care stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 4,479,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,693,078. Bruush Oral Care has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

