Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Trading Up 9.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. 7,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Specifically, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,828. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $30,435.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 216,071 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,925.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $587,321. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 7.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.39 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHRB. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.