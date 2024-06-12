Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of Buzzi stock remained flat at $20.72 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Buzzi has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.89.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

