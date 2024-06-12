Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Byline Bancorp worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,626,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,614 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 79,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

BY stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $982.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.