Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. 20,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.